The operational situation in Belarus remains stable and under control; however, crimes and offences involving minors require special attention, the Minister of Internal Affairs has stated, noting an alarming trend: children are being drawn into criminal activity via the internet.

According to him, cases have already been identified in which Belarusian schoolchildren were recruited to attack their peers. The recruiters act in a targeted manner: they study the children, look for those who may yield to pressure, and then issue specific instructions, up to and including carrying out attacks in schools.

Ivan Kubrakov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

“They find a certain category of children and obtain information. Criminals who are outside the country worked on many people in one and the same school, but they find a child with a psychotype that is inclined to carry out ‘assignments’. They specifically say what to do: take a hammer and go exactly to the first grade.”