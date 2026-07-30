International Wildlife Research Center Opens in Belovezhskaya Pushcha

An International Scientific Research Center for the Study of Wildlife has been opened in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park. From now on this is the main platform uniting Belarusian and foreign scientists, ecologists, experts, as well as scientific research in the field of specially protected natural territories of Belarus.

Within the walls of the modern building the reference ecosystems of Belovezhskaya Pushcha will be studied, innovative methods of field research will be developed, and strategies for managing Europe’s relict primeval forest will be formed taking into account climate change. The new center will improve the quality of monitoring of rare animal species, including the Belovezhskaya bison.

Yuri Nazarov, Head of the Presidential Affairs Administration of Belarus:

“As for the Pushcha, today we discussed with Russian colleagues that, of course, serious work needs to be done here with the bison. After all, if there had been no science in the Pushcha in its time, there would have been no Belovezhskaya or European bison. And the population of the European bison in Belarus and Russia is almost 60% of the world population. The task of this center is to coordinate efforts with our Russian scientist colleagues and continue working with the bison population.”

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

“The most important thing is the development of effective management systems, not only for this one but for all specially protected natural territories, so that we can pass these natural pearls of Belarus to future generations in their pristine form. Indeed, the bison is the most successful example of the restoration of endangered species. This experience must be used for work on the restoration of other endangered species and for continuing the work so that the bison population leaves the threatened zone.”

The modern two-story building was constructed in a little more than a year. The project was implemented on the instruction of the Head of the Presidential Affairs Administration of Belarus. The prospects are long-term and ambitious.

The preservation of the ecological heritage is a priority of the country. For this purpose all conditions have been created for professionals: the infrastructure of the new facility is designed for the effective simultaneous work of both permanent and invited specialists.

The building is equipped with advanced laboratories for environmental monitoring, as well as modern high-tech storage facilities for the systematization and storage of unique samples of flora and fauna.

Guests will also be welcomed: broad access to the instrumental and methodological base of the center has been opened for them.