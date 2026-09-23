Internet and Television Remain Primary Sources of Information for Belarusians – Sociological Study

Results of a comprehensive nationwide sociological study on current international and domestic issues indicate that online resources and television remain the primary sources of information for Belarusians, BelTA reports.

Poll: 92.6% of Belarusians favor good relations with all countries, regardless of any disagreements

One of the survey questions focused on the information sources used by Belarusians. The data shows that 57.4% of respondents use online resources (websites, portals, etc.), 52.3% prefer television, 48.4% turn to social media and messaging apps (TikTok, Instagram, Telegram, Threads, Facebook, etc.), 44.1% opt for personal interaction, 17.5% use the press (newspapers, magazines, etc.), 13.3% rely on conversations with colleagues, and 9.9% listen to the radio.

"Despite the significant popularity of digital media, research findings indicate a continuing high level of audience interest in television as a source of information. Online sources are more popular among the urban population (59.2%), whereas rural residents more often prefer television (58%). The enduring tradition of TV viewing remains a key component of media consumption, ensuring diversity and choice for the audience," Nikolai Myslivets, Director of the Institute of Sociology at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus said.

The capital traditionally serves as a hub for digital infrastructure. Eight out of ten Minsk residents (78.3%) actively turn to online sources, reflecting high levels of digital literacy and infrastructure accessibility, as well as a strong demand for modern formats.

Minsk residents are frequently employed in sectors where the internet is an integral part of both daily and professional life; this naturally fosters the habit of using online sources to access news. Furthermore, the city is home to a large number of young, active users for whom the internet is a familiar environment.

As Nikolai Myslivets noted, in an era of digitalization, the ubiquity of gadgets, and the near-daily consumption of online content, the internet and social media will continue to hold a significant place in the domestic information landscape and maintain steady audience demand.

"At the same time, it is worth noting the high level of demand for television as a source of mass information. Amid the transformation of the media landscape—characterized by a shift in audience attention from traditional mass media sources to online platforms—the sustained high demand for television content attests to the popularity of Belarusian television and its efficiency as a channel for information and communication. Belarusian television successfully holds its own against online resources, retaining its audience and viewership in the age of the Internet and digitalization. This trend is driven in large part by the audience's high level of trust in the information content provided by Belarusian television, expert and media community commentary that offers an objective take on the current news agenda, and the prompt reporting of significant domestic and global events," he emphasized.

Personal interaction (with family, friends, and neighbors) also serves as a key channel for obtaining information. "This underscores the importance to Belarusians of the family—a vital element of traditional values—which also plays a significant role in shaping their worldview in everyday life. Interpersonal communication, trusting family relationships, and discussing current domestic and international news together can offer an alternative to the influence of online resources within the domestic media landscape," the Director of the Institute of Sociology noted.

Trust in state media and relations with foreign countries: findings from the third part of the study

The sociological study was conducted in July and August 2026 by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, commissioned by the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS). A total of 2,045 respondents from all regions of the country participated in the survey.

The first part of the study's findings, addressing key issues of Belarus's socio-economic development, was presented in Minsk on September 10. The second part—covering socio-political topics—was presented on September 16. On September 23, sociologists shared the results of the third part of the study, which focused on current issues regarding the international and domestic agenda.