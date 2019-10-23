3.43 RUB
President's interview to Khabar news agency to be released today on Belarus and Kazakhstan's channels
Full version of President's interview to Khabar news agency to be released today on Belarus and Kazakhstan's channels.
New projects of Minsk and Nur-Sultan, cooperation in the EAEU and the upcoming visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan were discussed.
The President of Belarus gave an interview to Kazakhstani news agency Khabar. The full version will be released today on Khabar and Khabar 24. Our viewers will see the television version today after the Panorama.
