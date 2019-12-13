Interview with Director of Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering under National Academy of Sciences

Right after the meeting we asked the director of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering under the National Academy of Sciences how to cope with the new challenge and with the least losses enter this very epoch of viruses. These very scientists are among those responsible for the development of the Belarusian protection against COVID. By the way, according to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, 1858 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have been registered in the country for the last day.