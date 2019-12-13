Interview with Vladimir Gusakov, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences

The economic cooperation in the conditions of sanctions is now given full carte blanche. And science is always ready to become its driving force. A great stake is being placed today on the developments and their implementation. There are quite a few projects in the general plans. For example, a new Belarusian-Russian satellite, or rather the whole constellation of satellites. By the time it is launched, such technology will be unique in the world.



Our scientists are already offering new solutions and innovative ideas to raise import substitution to a new level. About the projects and know-how that we are ready to show to the world and how scientists help the real sector, our correspondents asked Vladimir Gusakov, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences.



Gusakov:We are going to build a joint Russian-Belarusian space system



- You've just returned from the spaceport Vostochny, talked to Russian colleagues. What are your joint space plans, what have you agreed on?



- The trip to the Far East was intense and very fruitful. It was the first Belarusian delegation among foreign delegations that visited the spaceport Vostochny. It is a restricted area and a facility. Foreigners are not allowed there. It's a unique facility. The main thing is to saturate it with the latest technology in the field of astronautics. I think that these technologies are not yet available in the world. We are pleased that we also take part, and that we developed some instruments and equipment together and will work together in the future. We will build a joint Russian-Belarusian space system. It is acceptable for us, because it is very prestigious and promising to work with such a powerful complex. After all, we are a space power now, too.



- Are you planning to produce a joint satellite?



- More than one. We have not only a remote sensing satellite for the future, we also have a communications satellite and satellites of the Belarusian State University, these are nano-satellites. We have created an entire industry. Our protection design (electronics protection) even works on the Japanese spacecraft that is sent to Venus. We have agreed with the Russians here on all issues to speed up the development of the newest satellite with sub-meter resolution (0.35 meters) - this is the best resolution in the world.



Gusakov: A scientific research program with a visit to the ISS is planned



- The Belarusians have been invited into space. Are there many candidates who are ready to fly?



- A group has already been picked up. We were a little bit cautious before agreement at the highest level. Now it has been reached and we are publicly opening a competition for participation. So far, we need to select the main and backup candidates. The program will be intense. It will be a research program with a visit to the ISS. We are very grateful to our Russian colleagues, because we have agreed on everything and we are welcome in everything.



- How important is close cooperation in the space area for our science and for Belarus in general?



- The satellite transmits information in real time and 14 ministries use this information. The satellite paid for itself long ago; it is now operating at a profit. We understand that we have to expand the sphere of consumption: agriculture, forestry, natural resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and so on. They are all ready to use our information. And if it is even more detailed, with higher resolution, it will expand the ability to use information and make the right decisions in a timely manner.



- Given the sanctions pressure and new challenges, are the scientists ready to have their say, offering new details, new solutions, so that import substitution could be taken to a new level?



- Scientists are not only ready, but they have been working on import substitution for a long time. Recently, an inventory of import-substituting developments was carried out, an import substitution list was compiled and sent to the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Industry for use. This is our main activity, so that our developments are used in all sectors of the economy and enterprises. We actively work in terms of software, microelectronics, robotics, mechanical engineering, agricultural technology. This is all import substitution. So the economy cannot develop successfully without science and without scientists and follow the innovative way of development.



Gusakov: We hope that a branch of Kurchatov Institute will appear in Belarus.



- Speaking about cooperation with Russian colleagues, does integration in science help the real sector and industrial enterprises, for example?



- We have the closest ties with the RAS, Kurchatov Institute, Dubno, Skolkovo. We have joint projects, joint developments, and plans. Right now, we are finalizing the basic research program with Kurchatov Institute and we hope that we will have a branch of Kurchatov Institute here.



