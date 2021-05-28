Incident with Belarusian state flag in Riga: criminal case opened

The General Prosecutor's Office of Belarus initiated criminal proceedings against the mayor of Riga Martins Stakis and Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs for committing deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred on the grounds of national affiliation. This is how the ministry reacted to the incident with the State flag in Riga, when the mayor of the Latvian city removed the Belarusian flag and replaced it with a white-red-white flag. The criminal case has been sent to the Investigation Committee of Belarus to organise a preliminary investigation.