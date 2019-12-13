3.43 RUB
Investments in energy security of cities and towns become priority of Regional Development Program
Investments in the energy security of cities, and settlements are a priority of the Regional Development Program for the next five years. This concerns the modernization of already operating boiler houses, their transfer to wood chips. A new trend is the installation of electric boilers. Such innovations have already been introduced in the agricultural town in Lapichi, Osipovichi District. The total cost of the project is over 1,5 million rubles. A water purification station was also built. Its quality has already been appreciated by residents.
A dozen of treatment facilities have been improved in the region, including the solution of an environmental problem in village Elizovo. Automation supplies oxygen here, and activated sludge helps to rid the water of impurities.
