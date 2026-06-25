Apple removed VKontakte apps from the App Store without warning. Moreover, VK was never subject to sanctions and wasn't even on any sanctions lists. The Kremlin issued a statement in response: "If no clarification is provided, conclusions will be drawn regarding further interactions with the American company." The Belarusian Union of Journalists condemned Apple's latest act of information vandalism. As noted in the commentary, "this violates freedom of speech, communication, and users' access to objective information." There are also several other interesting reactions.

"Using such technology is highly questionable, and, as we see, it's becoming less and less competitive. We're being driven by choice, and, accordingly, we're slowly becoming slaves to this situation. Tomorrow they'll disable payments, and the next day they'll start trading the information stored on our phones. Well, more or less, that's what's happening now. That's why Apple is discrediting itself in the eyes of hundreds of millions of users."