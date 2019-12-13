Ionov about the iPhone: We carry a bug with us, which is online 24x7 monitoring our actions

Why officials better give up iPhones, what harm the cell phone can do to national security - told the human rights activist, head of the Russian anti-globalization movement Alexander Ionov.

According to the expert, digital hygiene is now part of the daily routine for Russian ministries and agencies as a result of the fact that former Western partners have finally revealed themselves and no longer hide that they conduct technical intelligence through smartphones, tablets, computers, especially Apple brand. "We are talking about the fact that we carry a bug with us, which online 24x7 monitors our actions, records our conversations, records what correspondence, including business correspondence, we conduct through e-mail, through messengers," the human rights activist said.

Alexander Ionov, head of the Russian anti-globalization movement, human rights activist:

“Those technical devices, which are modern, which we use on a daily basis, they are essentially spying on us, watching us, giving our geo-positioning, geolocation, making it possible to read our correspondence, including in closed chats. I know this myself.

In the United States, a criminal case has been opened against me for political reasons, and a reward of 10 million dollars has been announced for my capture. The prosecution has so-called blocks of correspondence allegedly from my phone. So they're not hiding the fact that that all the issues related to this confidentiality, encryption of data, mean nothing , because America has its own legislation, which is higher than the norm of international law. Naturally, if they deem you to be of interest as a subject of surveillance from a national security perspective, you know, they might even torture you.