Iran’s temporary leadership will be headed by a council comprising President Pezeshkian, the head of the judicial system, and a representative of the Guardian Council.

The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader has been officially confirmed. Iranian Ayatollah Shirazi has declared a jihad— a sacred war—against the United States and Israel.

Iran Enters a 40-Day Mourning Period

Following the killing of the Supreme Leader during the U.S.-Israeli attack, Iran has entered a 40-day period of national mourning.

At 13:50, the mourning flag was raised over the Imam Reza Mosque in Mashhad—the hometown of Iran’s deceased Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The country has declared a 40-day nationwide mourning, with seven days of public holidays ahead. Just yesterday, February 28, in Tehran, people shouted “No compromises, no capitulation—fight against America,” but now, after confirmation of the leader’s death, crowds are on the streets with slogans like “Death to America” and posters depicting the bloodied face of Israel’s Prime Minister.

Pavel Kukharikin, Russian journalist:

“It’s important to understand that last year’s military actions against Iran were relatively short-term, essentially reconnaissance strikes. Since the U.S. eliminated the threat posed by Syria, they now fully use their airspace, and together with Israel, have reduced their problems through the terrible wars they sparked—including in Gaza, which they essentially wiped off the map. They also inflicted damage on Lebanon, paving the way for this unprecedented military operation.”

Khamenei was killed at his residence in Tehran on February 28. He did not flee or hide—as some media claimed. He was performing his duties. Khamenei had led the Islamic Republic of Iran since 1989, holding the position of Rahbar (Supreme Leader). This is both the highest spiritual and political office—no appointment can be made without his approval. Even the President of Iran is the second most powerful figure in the state.

Alina Zheztovskaya, political technologist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

“What the U.S. and Israel did—attacks against Iran, the preemptive strikes, hacking applications used by Muslims (they hacked a mobile app with prayer schedule reminders), and calls for regime change—are already crossing moral and ethical boundaries.”

Iran–U.S.: A Conflict History

It was Khamenei who formulated the core principles of the “strategy of patience,” which essentially define Iran’s external behavior: avoid engaging in fights on unfavorable terms, and refrain from conflict when victory is unlikely. With this understanding, Iran’s statements about being prepared for the long haul sound less boastful.

Vladimir Kireev, political scientist (Russia):

“Iran does not need large offensive operations or complex logistics. It simply needs to maintain its military capability and resistance. Active offensive operations will be carried out by the Americans. Without a ground invasion, there can be no success for this attack.”

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran just one day after indirect negotiations in Geneva between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman. On February 27, Iran’s readiness to abandon all enriched uranium stocks was confirmed in Muscat—information Iran did not deny. In fact, Iran’s chief negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, spoke of “good progress” and said the sides were close to an agreement. But ultimately, the focus was not on Iran’s nuclear program but on regime change. On Saturday, February 28, Trump declared to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and armed forces that they must lay down their arms, or face inevitable end. Today, Tehran announced they will continue following their leader’s course and are prepared to resist all internal and external conspiracies.

Iran is one of the world’s largest oil producers. Due to sanctions, its statistics are kept secret. Iran’s resource base is estimated at 209 billion barrels—ranking third globally after Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

Steve Samarin, U.S. political scientist:

“Oil exporters are directly involved in the military confrontation, and the oil infrastructure is being destroyed. As a result, energy prices are expected to rise sharply—by 20, 25%, or even more—in March. This conflict cannot be quickly resolved. It’s not just about logistics; the U.S. can easily take control of the oil channels within hours or days. But transporting oil through these channels will be impossible, as Iran’s oil production will be severely reduced—impossible under rocket fire and bombings.”