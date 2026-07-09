Will military confrontation in the Middle East escalate after the end of the ceasefire between the US and Iran? American political scientist Rafael Ordukhanyan shared his opinion on this matter.

According to him, if the US and its allies had the military-technical capabilities to resolve this problem, they would have done so long ago, and there would be no talk of negotiations.

"America only talks when forced to do so. Iran, of course, feels absolutely, as they say, on top. And it's not going to give in. And if anyone in the West thinks Iran has forgotten the deaths of innocent girls and thousands of civilians, they're deeply mistaken," Rafael Ordukhanyan said. "Iran has an imperial tradition. And by the way, I want to congratulate Israel and the United States of America. Perhaps Netanyahu and Trump, among other things, will go down in history for creating a powerful regional superpower called Iran. And in the East, power is respected, loved, and people strive to join it. And I think that these actions by Iran now reflect the changing situation that is currently unfolding there."