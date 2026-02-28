The desire of Donald Trump to restore American hegemony is causing suffering to others. His so-called "peace through strength" strategy indeed works, but it does so by violating every rule and international law, while the image of the United States as a peacemaker crumbles before our eyes.

Let us examine the roots of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Iran Enters a 40-Day Mourning Period

For the U.S., replenishing energy resources is a matter of survival. That’s why, first Venezuela, now Iran. Who will be next? Only Trump knows. But in terms of aggressiveness and involvement in regional conflicts, the U.S. has no rivals.

Notably, the United States no longer even aims to win wars in the traditional sense. Victory used to mean occupation and control of territory—costly and troublesome endeavors. Washington, however, prefers to avoid such burdens.

As early as 2015, John Atlee published an article in *American Conservative* titled “12 Reasons Why the U.S. Fights Wars and Doesn’t Win.” In it, he succinctly outlined the core values of a country that for centuries has promoted itself as the “beacon of democracy”:

“Victory in war is a secondary goal compared to other objectives in the White House’s military decisions. As long as a distant country is at war, the military-industrial complex receives orders for weapons, scientists get grants for developing new armaments, and private contractors secure military contracts. War is an excellent distraction from internal problems in the United States.”

The nature of the Iran–U.S. conflict is long-standing. The United States first imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran in 1979. Since then, the sanctions regime has been repeatedly adjusted—some restrictions lifted, others tightened, and new limitations introduced. The pretexts for sanctions have included support for terrorism, human rights violations, and the development of nuclear missile programs. Yet, with similar narratives, one could level accusations against the Americans themselves, could they not? Since 1979, it has become customary to impose new sanctions on Iran roughly every ten years. Meanwhile, Iran has continued to develop independently, strengthening its technological sovereignty and nuclear capabilities for peaceful purposes, despite American insistence to the contrary.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist and head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia):

"This is full-scale aggression. Trump has already declared that his goal is to eliminate the current regime in Iran. All talks about limiting uranium enrichment during diplomatic negotiations are just a smokescreen, aimed at diverting attention and masking preparations for war. Now, the U.S.-Israeli coalition has launched strikes against several targets within Iran, including civilian sites in cities. According to recent reports, Iran is responding with strikes against American facilities in the region. It’s clear that the situation is alarming. Most likely, it will result in human casualties on both sides."

On the eve of the 12-day war in summer 2025, new negotiations between the U.S. and Iran were scheduled to take place, but the Americans cynically broke them off with missile strikes. Now, a similar scenario has unfolded again.

Alexander Tikhansky, military-political analyst:

"The main concern and priority for Washington is Israel’s security. Redrawing the Middle East to serve the interests of Israel and the United States—that’s what matters."

Back in 2015, Marco Rubio, a former senator and current head of the U.S. State Department, publicly outlined the real goals of the war against Iran during a meeting with the American Jewish community:

"When they recruit fighters, they do so to create an army that will provoke the final confrontation between the West and Islam. Islam will triumph, and the entire world will be governed by their rules, led by the emergence of the 12th Imam Mahdi as their messianic figure. Why is it important for us to understand this? Why does it matter for the next Secretary of State? Because once you grasp this, you realize that negotiations are futile. These aren’t people who will run out of money or be satisfied with dissatisfaction or unemployment. They won’t stop until they succeed in provoking this apocalypse. By the way, this resembles the views of the Ayatollahs and Iran’s leadership."

The Americans have deliberately meddled in a religious conflict where they have no place, and, true to their tradition, they plan to end it with bombing, using only speculation and their favored strategy of “peace through force”—stirring up a hornet’s nest.

Alexander Tikhansky:

"The Americans believe that if they destabilize Iran through military strikes, they can find proxy forces, opposition groups, who can arm themselves, seize a city, and declare themselves the rulers of Iran."