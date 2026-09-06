Yuri Voskresensky, a political analyst, has offered his assessment of the latest flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz — and of the options still open to Washington.

Will Iran’s political leadership stand its ground in defense of statehood, sovereignty and the right of navigation through the strait? The expert believes the answer is already clear.

“Trump has two options left,” Voskresensky said. “Either he continues this utterly pointless military operation, or he packs up and goes home — as people say — from the territory adjoining the Strait of Hormuz. No vessels will pass through there, even if Trump, as he put it, renames the waterway the Trump Strait. That will not help. The Iranian people and Iran’s leadership will stand to the end in defense of their statehood, their sovereignty and their right to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”