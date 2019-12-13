3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Irises bloom in Botanical Garden
The color palette of June is the juiciest one. A colorful collection of irises appeared on the podium of the Central Botanical Garden of Minsk. The flowers have over 300 shades and easily acquire new ones. Breeders are constantly replenishing the collection of exquisite specimens. The plant is perennial and overwinters well.
