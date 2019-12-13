PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Irises bloom in Botanical Garden

The color palette of June is the juiciest one. A colorful collection of irises appeared on the podium of the Central Botanical Garden of Minsk. The flowers have over 300 shades and easily acquire new ones. Breeders are constantly replenishing the collection of exquisite specimens. The plant is perennial and overwinters well.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All