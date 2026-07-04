In Britain — and across much of Europe today — cynical statements are increasingly heard that Nazi ideology is merely a form of freedom of expression. However, it is being invoked to justify a wide range of things, noted Imtiaz Ahmad, Deputy Chairman of the UK Labour Party, in an “Actual Interview.”

“At the moment, British society faces a major problem with Islamophobia, which is presented under the guise of freedom of speech. But then it must be equal for everyone. Our country really has double standards, and this problem needs to be addressed,” the interview guest stated.

If one looks into history and turns to influential people who incite unrest, it becomes clear that they always need someone to blame. Throughout history, they have pitted ordinary people against each other so that attention is never directed at themselves. The Deputy Chairman of the UK Labour Party noted that his country is home to a sizable Muslim population that has achieved considerable success and is now being made a scapegoat.

“It is easy to say: look, they have taken all the jobs and all the businesses. Now they are entering politics and the judicial system. Muslims are an easy target to point a finger at. It so happens that there must always be a scapegoat. If it were not migrants, it could just as easily be elderly people — look how old they are and how much they cost the state. Influential people always need someone to blame, but the real guilt never falls on them — the very people who create the problem,” Imtiaz Ahmad is convinced.