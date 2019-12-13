The blazing Middle East. The region is on the brink of a full-scale war. We are following the developments.

So, Tel Aviv could launch a retaliatory strike against Iran in the next few days. Potential targets are oil infrastructure, military bases and even nuclear facilities, the agency clarifies Bloomberg. According to New York Times, the Iranian military are also going to launch hundreds more missiles in the event of an Israeli military response. Today, the situation should be discussed at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Iran makes retaliation strike

Sirens, explosions, and a sky dotted with deadly starfall. The Iron Dome was pierced by hundreds of ballistic missiles. Iran has kept its promises.

"There are a lot of bright flashes in the sky above us. This is the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launching interceptor missiles".

The Middle East is teetering on the brink of full-scale war. October began here with a missile attack. It was a blow of retaliation. In response to the assassinations of the leader of the Hezbollah movement, the head of the Hamas politburo and the deputy head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran attacked Israel.

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran:

"This action was carried out in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. Netanyahu may know that Iran is not a belligerent party, but it is steadfast in confronting any threat. This is only part of our strength. Don't get into conflict with Iran."

The attack has already been called the largest in history. According to the Iranian side, 90% of the missiles reached their targets. Among them are important military facilities. A lot of videos on social networks, broadcasted the strikes on large screens throughout Iran. All this also indicates a serious psychological attack. Thousands of eyes were fixed on the night sky. The Israelites raised their heads with horror in their eyes. The people of Tehran and Gaza rejoiced.

Despite all the damage described by the Iranian side, Israeli media reported that only hundreds of houses were damaged.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel:

"Iran made a big mistake, and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies."

Massive attack on Israel

Biden convened an urgent meeting at the White House due to Iran's missile attack on Israel. He ordered the US military to support Israel in defending itself against attacks from Tehran.

It is not difficult to notice the one-sidedness in the statements of Western politicians regarding the conflict in the Middle East. Only Iranian aggression is condemned.

The situation in the Middle East is escalating

Stopping the bloodshed and resolving conflicts is simply not profitable for the West. The spiritual leader of Iran is convinced that military conflicts in the Middle East will end only when the United States and European countries leave the region.