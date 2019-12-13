PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ICAO releases investigation report on Ryanair plane crash landing incident in Minsk

ICAO issued a report on the investigation of the incident with Ryanair emergency landing in Minsk. The document was sent by the International Civil Aviation Organization to all 193 member countries. The discussion of further action is scheduled for January 31. On this day, the Council of the organization will not only consider the report, but also discuss the request of Belarus on the legality of the imposed sanctions and restrictions.

Minsk is carefully analyzing the ICAO report. Now we are identifying some points for adjustment, said Director of the Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport, Artem Sikorsky. He noted that ICAO accepted the evidence of Minsk that there was no interception or forced landing of Ryanair aircraft by Belarus.

