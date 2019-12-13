Dmitry Pinevich appointed Minister of Health

The Head of State made a decision on who will lead the Ministry of Health. Dmitry Pinevich will work as the Minister of Health. He held the post of the First Deputy in the department before. Former head Vladimir Karanik was appointed Chairman of Grodno Regional Executive Committee on Saturday.



Dmitry Pinevich has a lot of experience, including during the pandemic. A number of experts are already talking about the possible second wave in the world. No one dares to say how strong it will be. There are few people willing to return the strict quarantine measures today.

