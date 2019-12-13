3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Historical memory and patriotism can unite society
The unity of the people is a great value and it is our duty to preserve it. Historical memory and patriotism, as factors in the consolidation of society, are being spoken about at these moments in the Oval Hall of the Government House. At the international conference, specific initiatives and proposals on how to resist the propaganda of Nazism and put up a reliable barrier to extremism, are voiced. As Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko said, an unprecedented scale of aggression and cynicism was committed against Belarus in 2020 in form of an information attack. But the Belarusians survived, because the majority of citizens remember the past and do not accept violence at the genetic level. A lot of work remains to be done to counter new challenges, including at the legislative level.
The bill, which will put a barrier to the glorification of Nazism, and also prohibit the propaganda of the symbols of fascism, is worked out by parliamentarians. It will be presented at the spring session of the Parliament. Other initiatives were also sounded today, for example, ways to resist attempts to rewrite history to please someone's political ambitions were voiced. The conference was attended by experts from Belarus and Russia: deputies, scientists, managers, public figures and students.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All