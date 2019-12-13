Historical memory and patriotism can unite society

The unity of the people is a great value and it is our duty to preserve it. Historical memory and patriotism, as factors in the consolidation of society, are being spoken about at these moments in the Oval Hall of the Government House. At the international conference, specific initiatives and proposals on how to resist the propaganda of Nazism and put up a reliable barrier to extremism, are voiced. As Speaker of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko said, an unprecedented scale of aggression and cynicism was committed against Belarus in 2020 in form of an information attack. But the Belarusians survived, because the majority of citizens remember the past and do not accept violence at the genetic level. A lot of work remains to be done to counter new challenges, including at the legislative level.