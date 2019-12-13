PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Historical reenactors recreate fragment of World War I events

In the Year of Historical Memory we honor the fallen heroes. The remains of 19 soldiers of the Russian Imperial Army were reburied with honor in the Postavy District. In July 1914, the World War I began, and in the autumn of 1915 the front was in Postavy. A fragment of the events of a century ago was recreated by reconstructors.

