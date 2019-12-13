Historical festival "Nesvizh-2021" held in Minsk Region

Jousting duels, the battle of the hussars and a journey through several eras at once! For the first time a historical festival was held in Nesvizh. Fairs and the City of Craftsmen and an art mall were organized for the guests. Soap-makers, blacksmiths, potters and masters of ceramics and embroidery presented their works. The highlight of the program was the battles of medieval warriors, which attracted more than a thousand spectators.



The festival ended with a bright ball in the Nesvizh Castle. The participants acted as the noblest families and performed the most popular dances of the 17th century.

