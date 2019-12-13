Historical memory discussed by expert community in Minsk

The importance of preserving historical memory is discussed today by the expert community in Minsk. Much depends on the personality of the teacher - this is the main thesis declared by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Patriotic education based on the feats of our compatriots is the key to the formation of a healthy society.

Stanislav Cherepko, Dean of the Faculty of History and Intercultural Communications of the Skaryna State University:

The infofield is simply clogged with information that comes from unknown sources, which somewhere directly falsifies our past, the perception of our past, and somewhere through some misunderstanding it leads to a wrong understanding, and the subsequent misinterpretation of our historical past. Therefore, of course, the historical community, teachers, scientists - they must work here.