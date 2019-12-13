Historian from Bulgaria: This is a telegram revolution

Foreign experts are also following the situation in Belarus. Bulgarian historian Darina Grigorova shared her view of what is happening with our TV channel. The expert expressed her opinion about the opposition telegram communities, distributing fakes, and explained the threat of strikes and protests to Belarus.



Darina Grigorova, Professor at the Faculty of History, Sofia University (Bulgaria): "Whatever internal and external causes the protests may have, the law is law, and the street is street. It won't do any good. This is not a colored, but a telegram revolution. Because this "move" in the telegram channels and the number of fakes was incredible. But as the time passes, real faces appear. That's the reverse side of these cute street processes. After a certain amount of time, they lose their beautiful face.



What surprised me the most is that they give orders and people execute them immediately. You're not thinking, you're just following orders about where to go, what to say. And they very quickly adapt to the situation.



You've been able to overcome the COVID. You haven't stopped your businesses. As far as I can see from outside, there are no serious strikes at all. It's good that people have reason. Otherwise, you will destroy your industry. I always say that this is such a miracle that there is no privatization in Belarus.



One of their targets is to destroy your industry. Look what happened to Ukraine. No one wants competition."



