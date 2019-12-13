President asked to intervene in case of Sokol cottage community

Three years ago, families with many children from Minsk, who were on the waiting list for housing, were offered houses in the Sokol neighborhood. The cottage settlement was built by the UKS West.

But when they received the keys, the people were discouraged: there were problems with the walls, the roof was leaking and mold was growing. Wandering around the institutions and correspondence did not lead to anything. So they had to appeal to the highest level.

Mothers of many children from the Sokol neighborhood wrote a collective letter to the President

The presidential ombudsman in Minsk examined the problem on the spot. All the interested people were present. Moreover, it happened one week after a letter from mothers with many children was put on Alexander Lukashenko's desk. It had 58 signatures.

But they had to interfere several times.

- They came, looked, turned around and left.

No one expected such negligence. They did not respond to the initial requests. Natalya Kochanova's visit in August did not sober everyone up either. Part of the house was still waiting for repairs.

It happened in a country, where social services are a priority, where there is tremendous support for large families, where family capital and struggle for each child. And knowing that all this is under the control of the President, that every day there is a new meeting, they allow such connivance.

Nadezhda Mikhailova, mother of many children, a resident of the Sokol neighborhood:

“It was a dream when we came here - we fell in love: silence, nature, forest, the roe deer across the road to the forest. You could not help falling in love with it. We moved here to bring up children, but the first 2 years we had to write letters all the time. It was very hard. Last New Year was memorable for everybody. There was frost and then a thaw. All the roofs were leaking. There was such a desperate move to write to the President. As soon as our complaint reached Alexander Lukashenko's desk, literally within a week the ceilings were repainted, the floor was re-painted, the walls were plastered.”

And in general, the effect of the letter was even better than planned. As a result, in addition to fixing the defects in the house, they suddenly found time, hands and money for playgrounds. An extra bus was started to Sokol. A kindergarten is being built, a school was being designed, and an outpatient clinic was completed.