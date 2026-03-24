He noted that the war in the Middle East is a concern for the entire world and the entire global economy. The conflict will only contribute to rising prices for food, essential goods, and medicine. And this will affect all countries. "The conflict is affecting the economies of developed countries first and foremost. Gas prices are over $850 per 1,000 cubic meters. In Belarus, the price remains at $128. This is thanks to the Union of Russia and Belarus, which ensures the national security of the Belarusian state not only militarily but also economically," the interviewee noted.

Sergey Dik emphasized that further uncontrolled developments in the Middle East crisis could push oil prices even higher. Currently, they are at $115, but some analysts predict an increase to $300 and higher. Everything will depend on the unfolding events and the end of the hostilities, which are not yet in sight. "Strikes are already being launched against oil and gas fields, production facilities (primarily oil refineries and gas processing plants), and energy infrastructure. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz will impact prices for quite some time," the interviewee suggested. According to him, US President Donald Trump's advisers made a mistake in planning the conflict. The American leader was presented with a distorted picture. It turned out that, in a week, having destroyed the top leadership of a sovereign country, they were unable to reverse the conflict in the desired direction, as happened in Venezuela. "What's happening is causing concern for everyone, as the world is on the brink of using nuclear weapons. Such calls are already being heard in Israel, and Tel Aviv is considering a tactical nuclear strike against Iran. But, it seems to me, the goal here is the same: Israel and the US want to destroy Iran as a state," Sergei Dik concluded.