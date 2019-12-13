3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
IT solutions for agriculture
Today, the development of agribusiness is unimaginable without the introduction of high technology. They are becoming a competitive advantage for agricultural enterprises, ensuring efficient management in the agricultural sector and unprecedented speed of decision-making. The software product from Yukola-INFO-Brest is a vivid example of this. The company is a major developer of IT solutions in Belarus. They are used in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture.
Yukola-INFO-Brest IT solutions enable us to efficiently manage the companies of any size (including holdings), label products, and optimize transport logistics. All the company's know-how can be seen at Belagro-2022. The exhibition will be open all week, until Saturday.
