Sanctions result in more diverse premieres for Bolshoi Theater

There are fewer foreign tours, but more performances. The premieres have become more diverse. This was told by the dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet of Belarus Irina Varfolomeyeva.

"We are doing well with pointe shoes, unlike the Bolshoi dancers in Russia, we received them at the beginning of the season", smiled the actress, comparing the theater with a situation of her Russian colleagues.

According to her, due to sanctions, there may have been fewer foreign tours. "But we have trips as part of the Days of Culture, trips to cities in the Russian Federation within the Union State are planned for next season," she says.

Irina Varfolomeeva, ballet dancer at the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus:

"I love our theater very much. And I will say that I was not very fond of going somewhere abroad."