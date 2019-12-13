Shocking results of American social research in Belarus

The Head of the Department of Sociology of Public Administration of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences Nikolai Shchekin said that the results of American sociological research on the credibility of the runaway opposition were expected in Belarus, while they were shocking for the collective West.



"Recently, Gallup Institute conducted the so-called sociological survey by order of the International Republican Institute, financed by the U.S. State Department. They interviewed 1,500 Belarusian citizens by phone. The aim was clear: to confirm that everyone here lives badly. However, as they say, something went wrong - the results of the "sociological polling", remotely reminding "democratic" polls and elections in the USA, were never published. The matter is that the conclusions turned out to be predictable for Belarus, but stunning for the collective West. It turned out that not many people here know about the fugitive pseudo-leaders and even fewer are ready to trust them (all the answers were within the margin of error of 1% and below) and certainly nobody ever heard about any congresses and their decisions. By the way, the very so-called sociological survey is a closed one and was held in violation of all principles, methods and legally in Belarus," said Nikolai Shchekin.



The political analyst recalled: two years ago, Alexander Lukashenko predicted the situation. "The head of state said that no one would remember them for a year or two, as they opposed the people and were worthless," he said. - We understand that the fugitives want to live well, but at the expense of others. That is why they show the grantmakers that the work is going on. Unfortunately, they could not even comprehend that they won't become happier and richer by betraying their homeland. The weak illusion that someone remembers them and wants to see them has become an inferiority complex for them and has further distanced them from reality."



"Today it is obvious that the Belarusian people have chosen their own way and live trying to cope with their vital issues of life," said Nikolai Shchekin. - Moreover, many people are engaged in the constitutional reform and irrespective of the format, they widely participate in the discussion of bills on the National Assembly and the Electoral Code. In this connection, by the way, everything the so-called opposition is doing is out of place. Only people with a sick imagination can hold a pseudo-poll during a nationwide discussion of new projects of the system of state administration, when the Belarusian people have already figured it all out and realized that Alexander Lukashenko is the only guarantor of peace and security".



