Charitable campaign "With a kind heart in every home" held in Minsk

"With a kind heart in every home". The results of the charity marathon were summarized in Minsk.

180 thousand Belarusian rubles was raised in support of families that bring up children with disabilities. The initiative was supported by about 30 large enterprises of the capital. Special equipment was purchased for children. Those in need of rehabilitation were given money certificates.

An emotional meeting was held in the cultural spiritual and educational center "Kovcheg" of the Holy Elizabeth Convent. On this occasion, a part of the Belt of the Blessed Virgin Mary was delivered there.