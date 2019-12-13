PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Concert at Republican Gymnasium College

Today, the results of the year will be summed up in the Republican Gymnasium College at the Belarusian Academy of Music. The year 2020 was marked by the 85th anniversary of the institution. The historic hall which has been visibly transformed after the reconstruction of the academic building. Today the Gymnasium College is busy training the rising stars of the academic stage. The alma mater trains future conductors, instrumentalists, musicologists and vocalists.

