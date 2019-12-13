3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Summary of the week: Victory Day in Belarus and the world
Thanks to the coordinated work of special services, the terrorist attempts were prevented in Belarus on Victory Day. Exactly on May 9, when thousands of families with children go to the memorials and monuments, the terrorists were planning to carry out their plan. It's frightening to imagine for even a moment what this Victory Day could have become for all of us. Those who pay for extremism in their countries have long ago rewritten history and abandoned a common heritage. Zelensky replaced Victory Day with Europe Day. How do Ukrainians react? They are going to Belarus to lay flowers and honor their grandfathers there.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All