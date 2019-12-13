Thanks to the coordinated work of special services, the terrorist attempts were prevented in Belarus on Victory Day. Exactly on May 9, when thousands of families with children go to the memorials and monuments, the terrorists were planning to carry out their plan. It's frightening to imagine for even a moment what this Victory Day could have become for all of us. Those who pay for extremism in their countries have long ago rewritten history and abandoned a common heritage. Zelensky replaced Victory Day with Europe Day. How do Ukrainians react? They are going to Belarus to lay flowers and honor their grandfathers there.