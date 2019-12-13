EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
While Belarus urges to unite to preserve peace, Europe continues to build up its military contingent on CSTO borders

While Belarus calls for unity to preserve peace and strengthen regional and global security, Europe continues to build up its military contingent on the CSTO borders, blindly following the instructions of the White House. Having fallen under the influence, it seems that it is time for Europeans to finally forget about the independence of individual states. Even the composition of the UN Security Council is carefully filtered by the Americans, so there is no dialogue with those who are trying to solve the confrontation through peace negotiations.

