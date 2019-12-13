3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
While Belarus urges to unite to preserve peace, Europe continues to build up its military contingent on CSTO borders
While Belarus calls for unity to preserve peace and strengthen regional and global security, Europe continues to build up its military contingent on the CSTO borders, blindly following the instructions of the White House. Having fallen under the influence, it seems that it is time for Europeans to finally forget about the independence of individual states. Even the composition of the UN Security Council is carefully filtered by the Americans, so there is no dialogue with those who are trying to solve the confrontation through peace negotiations.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All