More details of U.S. notorious "good intentions" surfacing in U.S. election race
The destruction of the entire international security system is what the West is trying to achieve, even though it's disguised as democracy. In the U.S. election race, more and more details of the notorious "good intentions " of the U.S. are surfacing. For example, it has become known that a number of American bio-laboratories are scattered around the world, including in Ukraine.
Although it is obvious that not only weapons, psychological pressure and information weapons are being used today - a new type of threat which should not be underestimated. In this situation, Belarus strengthens the forces of collective security and calls on all those in favor of peace to stick together.
