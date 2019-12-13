Results of national presidential seminar-meeting discussed by experts

The Belarusian state was created by the people and for the people. It is one of the main leitmotifs of the seminar-meeting with the participation of the head of state. The event was focused on the work with the population.



The President of Belarus placed a special emphasis on the tasks of the five-year plan to equalize social standards for urban and rural areas. Regionalization of the state policy has become a real trend, hence the call for officials to be personally active and to take responsibility. Representatives of the authorities in the regions must be open, the disdainful and arrogant attitude to people is unacceptable.



The people must be heard and the problems must be resolved. These are the main tasks of the head of state for the Belarusian officials. In Belarus, the main trend is the involvement of Belarusian officials in the dialogue with people on the platforms of popular social networks.



The tasks have been set, so it is time to show initiative. The effective work with the population is an indicator of the ability to manage the region, the district and a specific enterprise. Once again the head of the state drew attention to the personal initiative of local officials.



Certainly the dialogue between the government and citizens is not limited to problems with the housing and utilities sector. Our society is changing rapidly and is ready to participate more actively in the solution of the most important state issues. The activity of Belarusians during national discussion of amendments to the new version of the Constitution testifies to it.



