Belarus hosts an international conference "Historical Memory. The Great Victory through Unity" held under the aegis of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly. About 300people take part in it: delegations from the parliaments of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, representatives of Inter-parliamentary Assembly of CIS, CSTO member states. The conference began with the laying of wreaths at the monument in Victory Square - a sacred place for every Belarusian. Then the participants have started to work in sections. They spoke about how to resist challenges to society and how to preserve our common heritage.



And in the evening they visited the Khatyn Memorial, where a requiem meeting was held. The participants honored the memory of those who died at the hands of the fascists and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.



And today the conference will be prolonged. The plenary session will be held in the House of Government. A final resolution will be declared in the Oval Hall,



And while the countries of the West are revising the results of the war and destroying monuments to the soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of their people, Belarus is doing its utmost to ensure that our history is not forgotten.



