3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Final regional forum held in Gomel
The All-Belarusian People's Assembly will be based on the ideas identified during the dialogue platforms! They sum up the discussion and offer to support the traditional values of the Belarusian people and the foundations of the Belarusian state in Gomel. It is aimed at strengthening the role of political parties in the public life of the country, to increase the importance of local government and self-government. The idea of unification of enrollment campaign was discussed! A single exam was proposed. The opinions were voiced on improving the education system.
Galina Druz, Chairman of the Youth Council at Gomel Regional Council of Deputies: "A proposal was put forward at the legislative level to secure for educational institutions and employers on an ongoing basis familiarization of applicants with their future workplace, with their future profession, which will allow our graduates to more clearly understand where they want to go to study higher quality highly qualified specialists."
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All