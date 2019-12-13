Final regional forum held in Gomel

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly will be based on the ideas identified during the dialogue platforms! They sum up the discussion and offer to support the traditional values ​​of the Belarusian people and the foundations of the Belarusian state in Gomel. It is aimed at strengthening the role of political parties in the public life of the country, to increase the importance of local government and self-government. The idea of ​​unification of enrollment campaign was discussed! A single exam was proposed. The opinions were voiced on improving the education system.

Galina Druz, Chairman of the Youth Council at Gomel Regional Council of Deputies: "A proposal was put forward at the legislative level to secure for educational institutions and employers on an ongoing basis familiarization of applicants with their future workplace, with their future profession, which will allow our graduates to more clearly understand where they want to go to study higher quality highly qualified specialists."

