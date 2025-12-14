"It's clear that in the current situation, there is no military threat from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus toward the collective West. On the contrary, as demonstrated by the negotiations that began in Anchorage and are now continuing in the same format and in the spirit of the Anchorage agreements with the United States, our countries are demonstrating their peace-loving nature. They are using every opportunity to establish peaceful, good-neighborly relations with Western countries, including the United States of America, a country that for several years stood at the head of the opposing, hostile camp," noted Andrey Manoylo, political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia). "Even the United States of America is now ceasing to be hostile and unfriendly toward the Russian Federation. What can we say about European countries? I think the real reason is that militarization is big business, big money is spent on upgrading weapons fleets and purchasing new weapons to replace those lost."