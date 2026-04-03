The EU is cleaning up the economic mess it created. It's high time to switch from cars to bicycles, says an expert

Yuri Voskresensky, political scientist: "We predicted what's happening now in the Baltic countries

Yuri Voskresensky, political scientist: "We predicted what's happening now in the Baltic countries. How could a sane leader of a country cut the power lines that supply cheap Belarusian electricity to the economy, shouting 'Goodbye, Lenin!'? No normal person could do such a thing, let alone a leader. So now they're cleaning up the mess they've made, messed up, and will mess up even more. And believe me, if anyone thinks they'll come to any understanding, no, because these are comprador elites. They're completely in the pay of global transnational corporations."

The political scientist is confident that after fuel prices in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia increase two or threefold, they'll start shouting about the green agenda and how cycling is so healthy. Especially since our territory is compact and small.