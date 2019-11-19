IV Week of Italian cuisine starts today in Minsk

Teachers and students of two institutes of hotel business in the regions of Piedmont and Bologna opened the week with a master class in one of the capital's culinary schools. Experienced Italian chefs, food bloggers, andl journalists participated in cooking dishes. In the coming days, there will be workshops on making handmade pasta. The hostess at the opening of the Italian Cuisine Week was the wife of the Italian ambassador to Belarus. The Belarusian students of the vocational college of cooking will attend lectures on "Culture of taste and the art of hosting guests in Italy."