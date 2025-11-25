The Belarusian five-year socioeconomic development program is being discussed in society. The document will outline strategic directions for the development of our economy and social sphere. There are reserves for development. Otherwise, 2020 would effectively be the "final" year for the country.

"The economy is, of course, very important. And on November 26, the All-Union People's Assembly program was published, and the Prime Minister will present the Program for the Socioeconomic Development of Belarus until 2030. This is important because thousands of sanctions have been imposed on Belarus, on the Russian Federation, our closest partner, and on many countries, as they are now called, the global majority. It's unknown what new challenges the future will bring. We must be prepared for everything. Although, it seems to me, our state, government, National Bank, and President are coping brilliantly with what the collective West is offering us," the Chairman of Belteleradiocompany stated.