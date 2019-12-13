Ivan Eismont: Matthew had a chance to do a great interview with a great politician, but he squandered it away

Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont commented on the story of Lukashenko's interview with CNN



"Matthew had a chance to have a great interview with a great politician, and he squandered it away," said Ivan Eismont. “Instead of trying to talk about deep, fundamental things, he descended, like a journalist from a cheap tabloid newspaper, to declaration of dubious fakes. Listening to the interview I simply could not believe that CNN, having got the right to the interview, would prepare for it like that."



“The President's answers to the questions did not seem to interest him at all. He was so worried that he would not be able to say the next unsubstantiated nonsense that he held an interview in a terribly nervous state. The President, on the other hand, was perfectly calm, which probably discouraged Matthew even more. Moreover, when the President talked about the West, he desperately interrupted his interlocutor, saying he was talking about Belarus. It's a strange logic: if you ask a question, you have to listen to the answer, even if you are not satisfied with it. If your editorial office doesn't need such answers, why do you ask for an interview?“



