PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

78th anniversary of tragedy in Khatyn commemorated today

All people flow to Khatyn today in memory of the great tragedy. The village with its residents was destroyed by the Nazis on March 22, 1943. 149 people died, including 75 children. A funeral prayer sounded in the memorial complex from the very morning. Children, adults and old people walked along the street, marked with horrifying events of the war years, to honor the memory of the dead with a minute of silence.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All