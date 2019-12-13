3.42 RUB
Ivan Eismont: Military-political détente on border allowed to eliminate threat of direct military clash
De-escalation of the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border has become the subject of wide discussion in the society and expert environment of both states. Alexander Lukashenko has demonstrated in practice that it is possible to talk to representatives of the neighboring side and find common ground.
The military and political détente has allowed to eliminate the threat of a direct military clash - Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont is sure of it.
Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany:
The President said and kept his promise. Of course, it's a reasonable decision, and, apparently, serious work was done with the Ukrainian side, and the situation has been resolved. No one needs war. I am glad that we are at least one step away from a possible armed clash. And I do not doubt for a minute that there are enough forces in the West who wish that the opposite were true.
Ukrainian politician Dmytro Vasilets shares Ivan Eismont's opinion. The expert is sure that the leveling of the threat made it possible to avoid bloodshed.
Dmytro Vasilets, head of the political party "Derzhava", public figure (Ukraine):
We can only applaud that without shots being fired, without bloodshed, we still managed to hold the situation. But we should realize that NATO will not stop trying to split Belarus and its allies in any way, and we should be always ready for it.
