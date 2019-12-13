Ivan Eismont: Military-political détente on border allowed to eliminate threat of direct military clash

De-escalation of the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border has become the subject of wide discussion in the society and expert environment of both states. Alexander Lukashenko has demonstrated in practice that it is possible to talk to representatives of the neighboring side and find common ground.

The military and political détente has allowed to eliminate the threat of a direct military clash - Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont is sure of it.

Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany:

The President said and kept his promise. Of course, it's a reasonable decision, and, apparently, serious work was done with the Ukrainian side, and the situation has been resolved. No one needs war. I am glad that we are at least one step away from a possible armed clash. And I do not doubt for a minute that there are enough forces in the West who wish that the opposite were true.

Ukrainian politician Dmytro Vasilets shares Ivan Eismont's opinion. The expert is sure that the leveling of the threat made it possible to avoid bloodshed.

Dmytro Vasilets, head of the political party "Derzhava", public figure (Ukraine):