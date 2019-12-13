Belarusian youth welcome at high-tech enterprises

Young people who study at school, need to see what prospects they have when studying at universities. The young people who are students and will become graduates tomorrow should see where they are expected as specialists. We want to introduce our young people to those enterprises, the flagships that make us proud of Belarus. We wanted our graduates to understand that they have a future, that we have prospects, that we have high-tech production, and most importantly, that our young people are welcome there.

Andrei Ivanets, Minister of Education of Belarus