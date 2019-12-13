3.41 RUB
Belarusian youth welcome at high-tech enterprises
The issues of career assignment, employment, construction of subsidized housing were discussed in Zhodino on March 30. The Minister of Education met with young people at BelAZ company.In an informal atmosphere they spoke about socio-economic development of the country and socio-political events in the world. Andrei Ivanets noted that today it is important to highlight the key points in the right way.
Young people who study at school, need to see what prospects they have when studying at universities. The young people who are students and will become graduates tomorrow should see where they are expected as specialists. We want to introduce our young people to those enterprises, the flagships that make us proud of Belarus. We wanted our graduates to understand that they have a future, that we have prospects, that we have high-tech production, and most importantly, that our young people are welcome there.
