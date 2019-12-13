3.42 RUB
Ivanov: Draft amendments to Constitution keep balance between the branches of power
The draft amendments and additions to the Constitution keep the balance of powers among the branches of power. Such an opinion was voiced by Valery Ivanov, Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, Presidential Envoy for Brest Region, at a meeting with the staff of Pruzhany Dairy Plant. The dialogue also focused on the preservation of family values and support for young people.
A lot of questions of people were related to some sections of the Constitution: the powers of the President, the powers of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, other authorities, the state of the economy, how the country will develop in the future, what will be the priorities in the development of the state.
