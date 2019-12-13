There will be only one winner from the energy crisis in Europe. It will be the US economy. Alexei Zubets, director of the Institute for Social and Economic Research at the Finance University under the Government of Russia, is convinced of that.

The U.S. interest is the pressure on Europe, because the Europeans who do not have their own energy resources, immediately following the introduction of the ceiling and Russia's refusal to follow these restrictions, and then prices will go up sharply - it is clear if Russia stops supplying its oil to the world market. It's clear that the Europeans will suffer the most because they don't have their own oil. As a result, the most energy-intensive industries will be washed out of Europe, and the Americans will be more than happy to take it over. And they'll say here we have oil and gas, let's work with America. And Europe is losing energy-intensive industries. They're losing industries like metallurgy, fertilizers, glass, etc. So entire industries in Europe could just shut down. This is exactly what Americans need.