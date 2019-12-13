Several female prisoners released from the colony in Gomel by presidential decree

Several female convicts were pardoned by the presidential decree. They were released from the colony in Gomel, where they were serving their sentence.



This decision was taken by the head of state in connection with the International Women's Day, observed on March 8. Definitely, it's a manifestation of humanism towards those who committed offences, but fully realized their guilt and sincerely repented of their actions. The women were convicted of various unlawful acts related to protest activities. All of them will meet with their families and friends in the near future. In the meantime, they share their impressions of the unexpected news, not hiding their emotions. And, of course, they regret their mistakes.



