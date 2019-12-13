From Novopolotsk to Homeland - remains of air gunner Ivan Konkov sent to Tver Region

A soldier of the Great Patriotic War has been escorted from the Belarusian land with military honors. The remains of Ivan Konkov, a native of Tver Region, have been sent for reburial to his small motherland.



Searchers found the fragments of Pe-2 fighting vehicle last summer near the village of Mateikovo, Polotsk district. Judging by the number details it was possible to establish the staff of the crew. The pilot Boris Vlasov, native of Vologda Region; navigator Anatoly Dashin, native of Tula Region; gunner Ivan Konkov, native of Kalinin (now Tver) Region. The remains of the latter were found among the wreckage of Pe-2.



There was a requiem service in the church. The farewell requiem meeting was attended by searchers, schoolchildren, representatives of public organizations. Belarusian delegation accompanied the remains of the soldier of the Great Patriotic War in Tver region.



The last battle of the dive-bomber Pe-2 was on July 2, 1944. The Red Army was liberating Belarus. There were fights for Polotsk. From the special report: "Pe-2 in the area of Borovukha village was attacked and set on fire by the enemy fighter". A commemorative sign will be built at the site of the winged vehicle's downfall.



