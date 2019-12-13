PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Br710 thousand to be allocated from President’s reserve fund to support talented youth

The President of Belarus has signed an order on encouraging talented youth. The President has singled out 424 winners of national and international contests and festivals in music, dance, fine arts and other fields of art. 710 thousand rubles will be allocated from the reserve fund of the President.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All